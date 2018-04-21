× Losing Streak Continues As Arkansas Swept In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KFSM)–After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, Arkansas’s bats went silent. Not unlike the first two games of the series.

For the second straight trip to Dudy Noble Field, the No. 3 Razorbacks (28-13, 10-8) leave without a win, dropping the second game of the doubleheader 7-5.

The Bulldogs scored one run in the fifth and three in the sixth off Isaiah Campbell to take the lead. Campbell ended up throwing 5.2 innings and allowing five earned runs. Jake Reindl came in out of the bullpen and allowed another run.

Jared Gates had an early two run double to give the Hogs a lead in the first inning. Casey Opitz and Luke Bonfield provided RBI singles as the only offense the rest of the way.

The Diamond Hogs left eight more runners on base as timely hitting continues to be a struggle for Dave Van Horn’s club.

No. 3 Arkansas welcomes No. 4 Texas Tech to town for two games starting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

