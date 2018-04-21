× Saturday Rain Start Times

Steady rain showers are moving in for the rest of Saturday. Track the storms on our interactive radar, or find the start times for your city below:

TAP HERE for interactive radar

ESTIMATED Rain Start Times (alphabetical; within +/- 30min and are approximate based on KSRX radar):

Bentonville — 3:30PM

Booneville — 4:10PM

Clarksville — 5:00PM

Fayetteville — 3:30PM

Fort Smith — 2:50PM

Greenwood –3:00PM

Paris — 4:20PM

Poteau — 2:35PM

Rogers — 3:50PM

Sallisaw — 2:30PM

Siloam Springs — 2:50PM

Springdale — 3:35PM

Van Buren — 2:50PM

Waldron — 3:30PM

1-2 inches of rain will be possible by the end of the weekend.

FUTURECAST:

-Matt