Saturday Rain Start Times
Steady rain showers are moving in for the rest of Saturday. Track the storms on our interactive radar, or find the start times for your city below:
ESTIMATED Rain Start Times (alphabetical; within +/- 30min and are approximate based on KSRX radar):
- Bentonville — 3:30PM
- Booneville — 4:10PM
- Clarksville — 5:00PM
- Fayetteville — 3:30PM
- Fort Smith — 2:50PM
- Greenwood –3:00PM
- Paris — 4:20PM
- Poteau — 2:35PM
- Rogers — 3:50PM
- Sallisaw — 2:30PM
- Siloam Springs — 2:50PM
- Springdale — 3:35PM
- Van Buren — 2:50PM
- Waldron — 3:30PM
1-2 inches of rain will be possible by the end of the weekend.
FUTURECAST:
-Matt