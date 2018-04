Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Occasional rain showers will last the rest of Saturday and linger into Sunday morning.

FUTURECAST

Two main waves of rain are headed our way:

Saturday-- 3PM until Sunset

(drizzle in between)

Sunday-- 5AM until Noon

NO SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED. A rumble of thunder is possible mainly in the River Valley. Rainfall totals will be around an inch. A bit more could be possible for some folks.