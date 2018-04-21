Sunday: New Republican Primary Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Arkansas' primary election is a bit more than a month away and new numbers this weekend are expected to shed light on how Republicans are planning to vote in the race for governor.

On Sunday ( April 22), Talk Business and Politics will reveal new poll numbers in the race between incumbent Asa Hutchinson and challenger Jan Morgan.

Hutchinson has faced harsh criticism from Morgan -- who accuses him of not living up to campaign promises he made to conservative voters.

The latest poll numbers will be revealed during Sunday morning's program at 10:30 a.m. here on Channel 5.