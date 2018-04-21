Washington County All Breeds Dog Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Dogs from across the region gathered Saturday (April 21) for an all breed show sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Kennel Club Dog Show.

The two-day event at the Washington County Fairgrounds features hundreds of dogs battling it out for "Best in Show."

This weekend's show even has classes for every type of dog to compete in -- including puppies between the ages of four-and six-months old.

The event also features informational seminars and training courses for anyone interested in getting their dog involved in future competitions.

"Are you a jogger, do you run? Or would you just want a lazy dog that just hangs around?" American Kennel Club Judge Allan Reznik said, "you need to find a dog that matches your energy level and that will make the best fit and this is a great place to see all of those dogs."

The dog show is licensed by the American Kennel Club and continues Sunday (April 22) at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.