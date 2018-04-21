× Windshield Wiper And Headlight Laws State-By-State

Thank goodness for windshield wipers when it’s raining, unless they’re old and squeak… Did you know that in 18 states, it is ILLEGAL to be use your windshield wipers without your headlights on? Does it included your state?

States with windshield/headlight law:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Massachusetts

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

Other states have other laws that are more vague, but TECHNICALLY you do not have to have your headlights on if the windshield wipers are on or off.

Headlights required in “adverse conditions” (generally rain, snow, dust, fog, etc.):

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

The remaining states do not have any laws regarding weather and windshield wipers/headlights. These states only require headlights in extreme fog or when it’s nighttime/civil twilight.

Headlights only required in dense fog or if it’s nighttime:

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

Oregon

South Dakota

Texas

Washington

Wisconsin

Source and for a complete list: AAA

-Matt