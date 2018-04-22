× Arkansas Wins SEC Women’s Golf Championship

HOOVER, Ala. (KFSM)–For the first time in program history, the Razorbacks won the SEC women’s golf championship. In a back and forth match, No. 3 Arkansas edged out No. 10 South Carolina 3-2 to hoist the trophy.

In her 11th season as head coach, Shauna Estes-Taylor captures her first SEC title as a coach. Taylor won the individual title as a player in 1997 & 1999, along with being part of Georgia’s three straight team titles from 1997-99.

“It’s everything for our program,” Taylor said. “These young ladies have worked so hard and they’ve put in the time, the effort in the gym getting up early. And to finally get a championship for our women’s golf program at Arkansas, it’s been a long time coming and gosh I am just so proud of our student athletes.”

The championship matches played out in the following order:

Match 1: Maria Fassi (ARK) d. Anita Uwadia (SC), 2&1

Match 2: Marion Veysseyre (SC) d. Cara Gorlei (ARK), 2 UP

Match 4: Dylan Kim (ARK) d. Lois Kaye Go (SC), 1 UP

Match 3: Ana Pelaez (SC) d. Alana Uriell (ARK), 19 holes

Match 5: Kaylee Benton (ARK) d. Ainhoa Olarra, 1 UP

The format of the tournament was three days of stroke play which determined an eight team match play bracket. Arkansas was the third seed and beat six seed Florida and two seed Alabama to advance to Sunday’s final against top seed South Carolina.

Next up for Arkansas is the NCAA Regional from May 7-9, which will be announced on Wednesday. The Hogs will be placed in one of four regional locations (Stanford, Madison, Austin or Tallahassee).