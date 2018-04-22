× Former Razorback Andrew Landry Wins First PGA Tour Event

SAN ANTONIO (KFSM)–Over his thirteen PGA Tour events in the 2017-18 season, Andrew Landry has missed the cut six times but finished in the top ten four times. So when the former Razorback is playing well, he’s playing very well. This weekend he played the best golf of his life.

Landry, a 2009 graduate of the University of Arkansas, captured the Valero Texas Open for his first ever PGA Tour title. Landry is the fourth Razorback to win on the PGA Tour after John Daly (5 wins), David Lingmerth (1) and Austin Cook (1).

The 30-year-old shot 3-under in the first round and back to back 5-under par rounds to tie for the lead with two-time major champion Zach Johnson after three rounds at -13. Landry closed with a -3 and finished at 17-under to win by two strokes over Trey Mullinax and Shaun O’Hair. From the first hole of the second round until the eleventh hole on Sunday, the Texas native had a streak of 46 holes without a bogey.

The win comes after Landry lost in a playoff to Jon Rahm in January’s CareerBuilder Challenge.

A three-time All-American at Arkansas, Landry won twice on the Web.Com Tour before graduating to the PGA Tour in 2016. At the U.S. Open that year, Landry finished tied for fifteenth, his best result at a major championship.

Landry moves into the top ten in the FedEx Cup standings and earns a berth into the 83rd Masters in April 2019.