Fort Smith Lip Dub

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--The vision of Lip Dub Fort Smith is to break the Guinness World Record for the single largest lip-syncing event.

As a part of Fort Smith's Bicentennial Celebration, a viral video promoting Fort Smith as a world-class city will be created. This will take place during the 85th Rodeo Parade on May 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Fort Smith.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Bad Randall with the Fort Smith Street Dance to discuss more about the event.

