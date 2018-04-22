Hit And Run Accident On W. Wedington Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville police responded to a hit-and-run accident at the 3300 block of W. Wedington Drive and are searching for the suspect who left the scene.

The owner of Golden Kolach Bakers said a black SUV crashed into their building Sunday (April 22) afternoon and that the driver took off running.

The bakery's owner told 5NEWS he believes the suspect hit another person's car before crashing into the building.

According to pictures provided by a 5NEWS viewer, a yellow Corvette and another black vehicle were involved in the accident and hit the brick building .

Fayetteville police said they know who the suspect is and they are actively looking for that person, however, they did not give the person's name.

Police said there were no injuries, but the building sustained significant damage.