Lingering Sunday Rain

Lingering showers will continue on Sunday as an upper low slowly moves across the area. Breezy northeast winds will continue for most of the day with occasional sprinkles or light showers possible all day.

The rain will diminish by late evening with clearing skies for the start of the workweek.

Here's an hour-by-hour look:

SUNDAY 8AM: Pockets of heavier rain will continue across NW Arkansas

SUNDAY: NOON: The heavier areas of rain will exit to the east but lingering sprinkles or drizzle will continue.

SUNDAY 6PM: Scattered showers continue across the region as the low slowly leaves the area.

-Garrett