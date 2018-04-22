Republican Primary Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- New poll numbers are shedding light on how Arkansas Republicans could cast their ballots in next month's primary election and governor's race.

The latest poll from "Talk Business and Politics" and "Hendrix College" shows Governor Asa Hutchinson leading challenger Jan Morgan.

Hutchinson scored 57.5 percent compared to Morgan's 30.5 percent. Twelve percent of Republican voters say they're still undecided.

Morgan has been a harsh critic of Hutchinson since declaring her candidacy. The Hot Springs native said Hutchinson isn't conservative enough and has failed to follow through on key campaign promises.

However, Hutchinson claims that Morgan is misrepresenting his record on issues like gun control and tax cuts.

The Republican nominee will face the winner of the Democratic party primary -- Jared Henderson and Leticia Sanders.

Libertarian nominee Mark West is running unopposed.

Arkansas voters will cast their ballots in the primary election on May 22nd.