Sen. Tom Cotton On North Korea

WASHINGTON (KFSM/CBS) -- Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton spoke on national television Sunday (April 22) giving his thoughts about North Korea's promise to suspend nuclear-and long-range missile testing programs.

Sen. Cotton, a guest on CBS' Face the Nation, said he welcomes the announcement -- but is also skeptical of it.

He's a vocal supporter of President Trump and said the decision is easily reversible, but also questioned why the country didn't make a similar announcement about its medium-and short-range missile programs.

Despite his skepticism, the Republican senator said the decision by North Korea was a step in the right direction for the United States and the rest of the world.

"The fact that [North Korean leader] Kim requested this summit [and] the president accepted -- I think to his [Kim] surprise -- and moved so quickly, said he's not going to ask for U.S. troops to be removed. Also this announcement shows that he realizes that time and momentum is on the side of the United States and our allies," said Sen. Cotton.