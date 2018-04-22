Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The 4th Annual Steel Horse Rally roars into Fort Smith with exciting rally events, live entertainment, family activities, and, for the first time, motorcycle racing,

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with the Steel Horse Rally Founder and President Dennis Snow to discuss the event.

The Steel Horse Rally will be in Fort Smith on May 4th and 5th.

Riders will experience some of the most scenic motorcycle roads on the continent and can then park their bikes in the middle of one of the widest downtown streets in North America.

