April 23 Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In Arkansas Primary

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Today (April 23) is the last day to register to vote in the Arkansas primary.

Because April 22 fell on a Sunday, today is the last day to register to vote in time for the primary election, which is May 22.

Those wanting to register can visit their local county courthouse and see the county clerk. Registration is also available at the local Department of Motor Vehicles/State Revenue office or by going online at https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/voter-information.

To register to vote in the Arkansas primary, a registrant must be a U.S. citizen and an Arkansas resident, must be 18 before the next election, cannot be a convicted felon and must not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent.

The general election will be held Nov. 6.