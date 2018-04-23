× Authorities Searching For Armed & Dangerous Man In Madison County

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous man.

Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Huntsville Police Department responded to an address off Highway 74 East in reference to a man pointing a shotgun at a neighbor.

Police say Teral Garrett, 59, fled into a wooded area once officers arrived.

A K-9 team was deployed but unable to locate Garrett. His whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, Garrett has an active felony warrant for his arrest and has a violent history, including murder.

He was last seen Monday (April 23) exiting the woods at the intersection of Madison 2405 and Madison 2600 but disappeared again.

Police say Garrett is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds.

If you see this man, do not approach him. Call 911, or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 479-738-5610.