Clarksville Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A Clarksville man is facing attempted murder charges, according to police.

Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Taylor Street at about 11:15 a.m. April 20.

Jimmy Lee Foster, 25, fled the scene but was later found on Main Street. He was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.