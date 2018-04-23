Clarksville Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges
CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A Clarksville man is facing attempted murder charges, according to police.
Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Taylor Street at about 11:15 a.m. April 20.
Jimmy Lee Foster, 25, fled the scene but was later found on Main Street. He was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center.
The 22-year-old victim was taken to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The incident is under investigation.