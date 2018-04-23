× Janet Jackson Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Multiple Grammy winner and multi-platinum selling artist Janet Jackson will perform at the Walmart AMP on July 13 as part of the 2018 Cox Concert series.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (April 27). Prices range from $35 to $129.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Janet Jackson’s music has earned her five Grammy Awards, a BET Ultimate Icon Award and a GLADD Vanguard Award along with 11 American Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and nine MTV Video Music Awards, according to a news release.

She has also received accolades as an actress, winning the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award.

She holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a female with 18.

In 2016 Billboard named her the second most successful dance club artist of all-time after Madonna, according to the release.