Local Store Responds To YETI, NRA Controversy

TONTITOWN (KFSM) -- Popular outdoors brand YETI is at the center of controversy in regards to the brand ending a discount program with the National Rifle Association.

Owner at Ozark Sportsman Supply Phillip Coates said he made the decision to pull YETI products from his store after reading a statement that said, “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why,” from an article in the "NRA-ILA".

YETI released a Facebook statement to deny the claims made against them in the article. YETI said that although they are ending a discount program for several organizations including the NRA, they plan to replace it with a new customized option.

Coates feels the response is vague and doesn't answer the accusations about YETI ending its longtime partnership with the NRA Foundation. He plans to keep the products off the shelves in his store until further notice.