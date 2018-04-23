Meditation Could Help Anxiety & Cardiovascular Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just one session of meditation can have both cardiovascular and psychological benefits.

Researchers studied 14 people, finding just a single session of meditation lowered resting heart rates and anxiety levels, those anxiety levels stayed lower than the pre-meditation levels even a week after the sessions.

Study authors said it's well documented that meditation over the course of several weeks reduces anxiety, but now they're more aware of the health benefits linked to just a single hour of meditation.