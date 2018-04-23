× Man In Serious Condition After Hit And Run In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man riding a bicycle was hit by a car in Fayetteville Monday afternoon (April 23), according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville police.

Murphy said police were dispatched to the Harp’s on Garland Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a hit and run. The incident happened at the intersection of Mt. Comfort and Garland.

The man was taken to Washington Regional Hospital and is in serious condition.

Murphy said the incident is under investigation.

