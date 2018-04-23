× Sections Of Highway Over Beaver Dam To Close For 3 Weeks

BEAVER DAM (KFSM) — Work on Beaver Dam will resume April 30 and will close parts of Arkansas 187, which crosses it, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release Monday.

A section of Arkansas 187 will be closed for three weeks so crews can perform required maintenance, the Corps said. The work is weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes and allow extra time for travel in the area. U.S. 62 is recommended as the alternate route. The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement, the Corps said.

More information is available by calling the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.