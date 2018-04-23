× Toronto Collision: Suspect In Custody After Van Strikes Multiple Pedestrians

(CNN) — A white van collided with multiple pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto on Monday, Toronto Police said.

A suspect is in custody and the van has been located, Toronto Police media representative Gary Long said.

Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed that there have been multiple casualties. A large presence of Toronto fire, police and EMS personnel are on the scene, Powell said.

The incident happened in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said. Powell said the suspect covered between a half-mile and a mile in the vehicle.

Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto.

Multiple patients are being treated, according to Kim McKinnon, superintendent for the Toronto paramedics. The extent of the injuries is not yet known, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the vehicle collisions were intentional. In recent years, individuals have driven vehicles into crowds of pedestrians in fatal attacks in major cities including Barcelona, New York, London and Nice.

‘Pandemonium broke loose’

Mary Tan shared two photos showing people injured in the incident.

A witness, Raj Irshad, said he saw multiple bodies lying on the ground.

Irshad works at an Esso gas station about a block from where the van is reported to have driven onto the sidewalk.

He said he did not see the initial collision but saw the aftermath. He also saw multiple emergency vehicles in front of his gas station.

One witness told CNN network partner CTV that he was out for a cigarette when he saw the van hit a man walking through the intersection.

“And then, just pandemonium broke loose, just everyone was going crazy,” he said. The vehicle was going 60 to 70 kph, he estimated.

Mark Dukes works at the Procter & Gamble building on Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue in Toronto. He said he heard sirens outside his office and looked out the window, where he saw a van surrounded by police officers.

“There were tons of officers at first but not so many now,” he said.

One witness, who was driving at the time, said he at first thought the driver was having a heart attack until he saw the white van speeding and striking people on the sidewalk.

“He’s just hitting people one by one, going down,” the witness said. “It’s a nightmare.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said early Monday afternoon that he was just learning about the incident.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours,” he said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said there was a tragic incident on Yonge Street.

“My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the front-line responders who are working to help those injured,” he said.