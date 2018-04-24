× Arkansas Fans 17 As Hogs Top Texas Tech

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas didn’t exactly crack the code to their issues with runners on base but the Razorbacks pitching staff made sure that did not matter.

No. 4 Texas Tech struggled to figure out Razorback pitching as they struck out 14 times as No. 7 Arkansas took the series opener 5-1.

Jackson Rutledge, Evan Lee and Barrett Loseke combined to shut down the Red Raiders (32-10) as each pitcher had at least three strikeouts while Loseke threw the final 4.2 innings and struck out 10.

The Razorbacks’ struggled with runners on base continued as they stranded 13 runners on base. Arkansas was swept at Mississippi State last weekend after leaving 27 runners on.

Arkansas wasted little time getting the offense going as they plated three runs in the first and then added two more in the second to build a 5-0 lead. Dominic Fletcher drove in a pair and was one of four Razorbacks who had two hits on the night. Eric Cole and Heston Kjerstad, the top two hitters in the Arkansas lineup, each scored twice.

The two teams will wrap up the two game series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm.

