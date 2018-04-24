× Blackberry Smoke To Perform In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Country rock group Blackberry Smoke will bring their “Find a Light Tour” to Temple Live in Fort Smith Thursday (April 26).

Tickets range from $22.50 to $37.50.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke is a country rock band from Atlanta, Georgia. They have performed as the supporting act for several artist, including Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band currently has the #1 selling country album.