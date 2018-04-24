Crews Investigate Fire At Golden Rules Clothes Closet In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene of a fire at The Golden Rules Clothes Closet in Fort Smith Tuesday night (April 24).

According to dispatchers, the call came in about 8 p.m. at the business on North 3rd street. Firefighters said the back of the building sustained the most damage.

According to United Way of Fort Smith, The Golden Rule Clothes Closet provides low-income families and victims of fires and natural disasters with clothing, furniture and household items free of charge.

Crews said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to Battalion Chief Skip Matthews, it’s unclear at this time if the fire was set, or if it was an accident because there was some trash and couches outside of the building, which is where the fire started.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.