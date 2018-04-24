× Department Of Energy Training To Close Arkansas 96

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — The Department of Energy will conduct training exercises that will close parts of Arkansas 96, the department said in a news release.

Arkansas 96 will be closed from Arkansas 22 (Fort Street) to Been Ridge Road on Thursday (April 26) from 7-10 p.m. The Department of Energy’s Office of Secure Transportation will conduct a training exercise.

Any questions about the closure should be made to the Office of Secure Transportation’s local Exercise Control Center at (479) 709-5302 or (479) 709-5303. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.