Former Fayetteville Mayoral Candidate Accused Of Failing To Care For Incompetent Mother

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former mayoral candidate is accused of endangering his 91-year-old mother after police found he had mixed up her medications and was feeding her baby food.

Ronald Baucom, 61, was arrested Monday (April 23) in connection with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a Class D felony.

Baucom, who was nude when he was arrested, also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication.

Fayetteville police were called about 11:22 a.m. to Baucom’s home on Highbush Avenue after a neighbor said Baucom approached her without any clothes, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman said Baucom started to yell at her before going back to his house. Police arrived and met Baucom as he approached them through an open doorway in the garage.

The officers said Baucom was still nude and asked several times if they “liked what (they) saw,” combed his hair and smiled, according to the report.

Police found Baucom’s bedridden mother inside, where officers said Baucom had mixed up her medication in several pill bottles and was feeding her with baby food with thickener mixed in.

Officers noted Baucom wasn’t able to care for his mother in his condition so they made an abuse report through the Arkansas State Police hotline.

Baucom, a life-long Fayetteville resident, ran for mayor in 2016, finishing third behind Tom Terminella and Mayor Linoeld Jordan, with 1,074 votes, according to Washington County election records.

Baucom was being held Tuesday (April 24) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.