House Fire In Johnson Blocks South Wilkerson Street

JOHNSON (KFSM) -- Police in Johnson blocked off South Wilkerson Street on Tuesday as firefighters battled a house fire.

The fire happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at 5908 Wilkerson Street in Johnson.

The single-story home showed smoke coming from the roof and windows as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. The fire was quickly put out, and police said no injuries were reported. By 8:20 a.m., crews were left to knock down hot spots.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, but the fire marshal was investigating.