Mountainburg To Receive $100,000 From Governor’s Emergency Disaster Fund

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — Mountainburg will receive $100,000 from Governor Asa Hutchinson’s state emergency proclamation fund after a tornado hit the town April 13.

A total of $175,000 will come from the emergency disaster fund, including $42,900 to Howard County for large debris removal, $22,500 to Crawford County for cleanup, and $10,000 to Mulberry for damage to the water treatment facility.

Mountainburg was not declared a disaster area and did not originally qualify to receive state or federal funding. According to Crawford County Emergency Management, to get state assistance there would have to be $228,000 worth of damage to infrastructure such as roads and city structures.

