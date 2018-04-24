× President Trump Approval At 86% Among Arkansas Republicans

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — President Donald Trump’s job approval rating among Arkansas Republicans is unquestionably positive as 86% of the state’s GOP primary voters expressed a thumbs up for the nation’s chief executive.

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 676 likely GOP primary voters found that nearly nine out of ten Republicans like the job the president is doing.

Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing?

86% Approve

10% Disapprove

4% Don’t know

“While this poll does not consider Independents or Democrats, there’s no doubt that Republican voters in Arkansas overwhelmingly support President Trump’s job performance,” said Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief. “If anyone is wondering why Republican officeholders are hesitant to criticize the president at times, these numbers are a pretty good indicator of why.”

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.