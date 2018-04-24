Rain Returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a terrific Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, rain will push back into the area on Wednesday morning with scattered rain showers likely into the afternoon. Rain totals will be around 1/2" with locally higher amounts. Severe weather is unlikely; although, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain shifts east by evening with dry weather for most of Thursday.

Rain Wednesday

Isolated showers late Thursday night

Sunny (Perfect!) weekend.

Severe weather first week of May

Here's the hour-by-hour look at Futurecast.

6AM WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers will begin arriving from the west. Expect cloudy skies for most of the day.

NOON WEDNESDAY: Expect scattered showers, cool weather continues

6PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will shift east by late-evening.

Severe weather will not be a factor on Wednesday.

Rain totals are forecast to be around 1/2".

-Garrett