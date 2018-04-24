Rain Returns Wednesday

Posted 2:45 pm, April 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:48PM, April 24, 2018

After a terrific Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, rain will push back into the area on Wednesday morning with scattered rain showers likely into the afternoon. Rain totals will be around 1/2" with locally higher amounts. Severe weather is unlikely; although, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain shifts east by evening with dry weather for most of Thursday.

  • Rain Wednesday
  • Isolated showers late Thursday night
  • Sunny (Perfect!) weekend.
  • Severe weather first week of May

Here's the hour-by-hour look at Futurecast.

6AM WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers will begin arriving from the west. Expect cloudy skies for most of the day.

NOON WEDNESDAY: Expect scattered showers, cool weather continues

6PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will shift east by late-evening.

Severe weather will not be a factor on Wednesday.

Rain totals are forecast to be around 1/2".

-Garrett