Road Closings Set In Bentonville; Springdale Closings Delayed

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Bentonville announced two road closures this week, and Springdale is delaying lane closures near Interstate 49 until Wednesday.

In Bentonville, Southeast Second Street will be closed between Southeast A Street and Southeast B Street starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Also, Southeast E Street between Southeast Seventh and Southeast Fifth streets should remain closed through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Weather could postpone the closures. There is a chance of rain in the forecast.

In Springdale, the lane closures on 48th Street and Elm Springs Road just west of Interstate 49 were postponed until Wednesday due to wet roadways. The outside lane on Elm Springs, right lane on 48th Street northbound and the turn lanes for both will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will be striping the roads and placing signal heads. The closures could be delayed again due to weather.