× Westbound Lane Of I-40 Reopened After Semi Fire

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The westbound outside lane of Interstate 40 has been reopened after a semi fire.

The lane was closed about of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning just west of the Arkansas 59 exit at mile-marker 5 because an 18-wheeler’s trailer caught fire.

The lane was reopened about 6:20 a.m.