Arkansas Transfers Announce New Schools

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Darious Hall and C.J. Jones announced their decision to transfer on the same day and on Wednesday (April 25) they both announced where they are headed.

Hall announced he will transfer to DePaul after he averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds this past season as a freshman while appearing in all 35 games.

DePaul is losing five players off it’s 2017-18 roster due to graduation after the team went 11-20 overall and just 4-14 in the Big East.

Jones is transferring to Middle Tennesse State after he averaged 6.3 points and also played in every game this season for the Razorbacks. Jones is the second Arkansas player in recent history to transfer to play for the Blue Raiders as he follows Jacorey Williams who last played in the 2016-17 season.

Middle Tennesse State went 25-8 lat season but was left out of the NCAA Tournament after losing in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament.

Both players made their announcements on Twitter.