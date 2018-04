× Car Accident, Diesel Spill Close Highway 45 Near Goshen

GOSHEN (KFSM) — Highway 45 near Goshen is closed due to a car accident that spilled 75 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the highway, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Arkansas Department of Transportation said it is a non-injury two-vehicle accident near Edgewood Road east of Fayetteville.

Washington Co: Hwy. 45 is closed due to a non-injury 2-vehicle accident E. of Fayetteville (near Edgewood Rd.) Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #nwatraffic pic.twitter.com/ZibWWfDlH6 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) April 25, 2018