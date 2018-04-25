× Fayetteville Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Golden Kolache Bakery With His Car & Running Away

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested the man accused of hitting Golden Kolache bakery with his car and running away, according to

Zchan Willis, 42, is facing charges of leaving the scene of property damage over $10,000, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving and no insurance.

Police said Willis was driving a black Pontiac Vibe into the parking lot of Golden Kolache as he was fleeing the scene of a wreck he was involved in at Interstate 49 and Porter Road. He drove the car around the front of the building and then turned and drove the car into the east side of the bakery, according to police.

The impact of the crash was enough to push three large refrigerators several feet away from the wall. Police said the refrigerators hit a chair and caused the chair to be thrown into a woman in the store, causing minor injury to her back and shoulder.

The owner of the bakery estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

According to police, the tired were completely bald and the brakes appeared to have gone out, both of which likely contributed to the wreck.