Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Sara Thompson – 4th Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary
-
Mrs. Natalie Bush – 4th – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Mrs. Kristen Tackett – 2nd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Mrs. Elise Wood – 3rd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Mrs. Alissa Larkin – 1st Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Mrs. Rebecca Johnson – 2nd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
-
Mr. Michael McCann – 4th Grade – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
-
Mrs. Lucy Minardi – 4th Grade – Garfield Elementary – Garfield
-
Mrs. Gail Ingalls – 4th Grade – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
-
Mrs. Vickie Bayles – 4th Grade – Bellview Elementary – Rogers
-
Mrs. Kaci Burgess – 4th Grade – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
-
-
Mrs. Weege – 3rd Grade – Liberty Elementary – Roland
-
Mrs. Cagle – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Mrs. Elizabeth – Derossitt – 4th Grade – Osage Creek Elementary – Bentonville