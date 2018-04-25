× Police: Sallisaw Man Used Social Media To Meet Up With Young Girls

SALLISAW (KFSM) — A Sallisaw man is facing charges after using social media to try and meet up with young girls, according to police.

According to police, a mother and daughter went to police on April 23 to report that the 14-year-old daughter had been receiving Facebook messages from a man who identified himself as James Welch.

Welch was trying to talk the the girl into meeting him near his house, police said.

Detectives reached out to Welch on Facebook while posing as a 15-year-old girl. After a brief conversation, Welch began trying to meet up with the 15-year-old girl. Police said he then sent a nude photo of himself.

Police arranged a meeting with Welch and took him into custody. He was then identified as 34-year-old Jason Harjo.

Harjo is facing charges of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor and lewd or indecent proposal to a child.

Police said they believe Harjo tried to meet with other girls in the past and they are working to identify if there are any other victims.