× Portion Of South Main Street In Bentonville Closing Until Late May

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of South Main Street in Bentonville will be closing soon and will not reopen until late May.

South Main Street between Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast 10th Street will close for utility work starting at 7 a.m. Monday (April 30). The closure is expected to continue until Friday, May 25, at 6 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place. Weather and other factors could postpone the closure or reopening.

More information on road closures in Bentonville is available on an intereactive map here:

https://bentonvillear.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=e6a0e65097f747cca9b91fda41dc7596