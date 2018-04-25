× Razorback Baseball Game Cancelled Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball game against Texas Tech is cancelled tonight (April 25).

The game would have been the series finale against Texas Tech. It also was the Bark in the Park event.

The game will not be rescheduled, according to the Razorback Baseball press release. Tickets to Wednesday’s games will be null and void. Individual, single-game tickets can be exchanged for tickets to any future games by contacting the Razorback Ticket Center at 1-800-982-HOGS (4647). The Bark in the Park event will not be rescheduled.

Arkansas next will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Baum Stadium.