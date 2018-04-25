× Springdale Bypass Construction To Close Lanes on Arkansas 112

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Lanes of Arkansas 112 will be closed starting Thursday (April 26) as construction continues on the U.S. 412 Northern Bypass.

Construction crews on the new highway in Springdale will close lanes on Arkansas 112 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The northbound and southbound lanes alternately will be closed between Carrie Smith Road and West Miller Road.

The four-mile bypass is designed to connect Interstate 49 to Arkansas 112. The bypass is scheduled to open to the public on Monday, April 30.