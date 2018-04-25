× Springdale Man Accused Of Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl for roughly two years.

Ken Jack, 37, was arrested Monday (April 23) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The girl told Arkansas State Police that Jack began abusing her in 2016, often forcing her to touch him inappropriately, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Jack also asked her for massages, and he would give her candy for touching him, according to the affidavit.

Jack denied the sexual assault allegations but told Bethel Heights police he had asked other girls for massages. Jack said the massages were “a long time ago” and the girls — both 13 and under — massaged his back with his shirt on, according to the affidavit.

Jack was being held Wednesday (April 25) at the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.