Surveillance Video Shows What Happens Before, During Fire Outside Fort Smith Business

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- An investigation continues into what started a fire at Golden Rule Clothes Closet in Fort Smith.

The fire occurred at the business Tuesday (April 24) at 8 p.m. on North 3rd Street.

However, operations went on as usual at the facility on Wednesday, less than a day after the incident.

Store Owner Clyde Chaney, 87, says he’s already made plans to fix the doors the fire department pried open to stop the flames from spreading further inside. He said he has insurance that covers the damages sustained.

He says the store is equipped with nine security cameras in various spots inside and outside. One of those cameras caught some of the fire starting. However, the camera was pointing in the opposite direction, so it didn’t capture everything.

Chaney also showed 5NEWS the footage obtained by that particular security camera before it was burned by the fire. It shows two events that happened 30 minutes prior to flames showing two individuals driving a pickup truck and dropping off couches in the back of the business. Then 10 minutes later, it shows two individuals drive by on scooters.

Investigators have not linked any of that activity to the start of the fire. According the Fort Smith Fire Department’s incident report, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just last year, The Golden Rule Clothes Closet helped serve 48,000 people who walked through its doors last year, according to Chaney.

He added that the group gave away over $900,000 worth of clothes to those people from low income families, as well as victims of natural disasters and fires.

To help donate, click here.