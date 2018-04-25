U Of A Student Starts Campaign To End Stigma Around Sexual Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A University of Arkansas is making headlines for carrying a blanket everyday on campus to promote Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

Gillian Gullett wants to end the stigma surrounding sexual assault. "You never really think that you're gonna be the 1 in 4 or the 1 in 3 women that are assaulted during your time in college," said Gullet.

To raise awareness, she's carrying a bed sheet everywhere she goes during the entire month of April.

Of course its caused a few students to raise an eyebrow and ask questions, but that doesn't bother the young activist and survivor.

"Complete strangers have messaged me on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and they've shared their stories with me and I think that its empowered a lot of people," said Gullett.

Freshman Jacob Huneycut is used to hearing stories of assault. "I have not gone very long in the last ten years without hearing one person say that they were sexually assaulted," Huneycut said. That's what brought him to one of Gullett's open forums on campus to find out what he can do as a friend to help others.

U of A stats show that 43 percent of students polled reported they don't know where to get help regarding sexual assault. Huneycut said he agrees with Gullett's movement. "I think Gillian's campaign is a necessary step in doing that."

"The reason that I do it is just for the people in the future and the people before me who haven't had a chance to embrace their voices," Gullett said.

