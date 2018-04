× WATCH: Rainy And Cooler Weather Likely Today

Rain showers are likely to become widespread throughout the morning into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but the severe weather risk is very low in our area today. Highs today will struggle to get back to 60° with the rain and clouds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Rain forecast: