Watch: Tracking Rain; Here’s When Showers End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers continue across the region as a weak area of low pressure passes across Kansas and Arkansas. Rain will persist into the evening although it becomes lighter and more like drizzle after sunset. The rain is expected to shift east by midnight with mostly dry weather on Thursday.

Another weak system arrives Thursday evening but moisture is even more limited so rain amounts and coverage should be much less than we're experiencing today.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at the remainder of the evening...

3:30PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers continue as heaviest rain shifts east.

7:00PM WEDNESDAY: Light rain continues in spots

10:00PM WEDNESDAY: Showers move to the east and the rain slowly ends from the northwest to the southeast.

-Garrett