Westville Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Interstate 40 In Lonoke County

LONOKE COUNTY (KFSM) — A Westville, Oklahoma man was one of three people killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County Tuesday (April 24).

Arkansas State Police said Jerry Stice, 64, of Westville was driving a truck when he crossed the center line and crashed into a FedEx truck driven by Jesus Escareno, 47, of Houston, according to our content partner KATV.

Stice and Escareno died in the wreck, according to state police. A passenger in the FedEx truck, Mark Lynch, 55, of Magnolia, Texas, also died.

Stice was driving a truck with “Larry Williams Trucking” on the side. Larry Williams Trucking is a trucking company based out of Siloam Springs and Colcord, Oklahoma.