Yard Sale Highway 64 To Gore Kicks Off In Oklahoma

ROLAND, OKLA. (KFSM) -- Bargain hunters willing to brave the rain will have plenty to browse along one of Oklahoma's highways starting today.

Yard Sale Highway 64 to Gore kicks off today (April 25) and continues through Saturday, April 28. Sales started at 6 a.m. and will keep going until dark.

Vendors are set up starting at the Arkansas/Oklahoma state line, and the sales will go on for miles through Sequoyah County. The sales will take place along Oklahoma 64 from Roland to Gore. They'll have tables full of antiques, handmade items and unique finds.

The event will go on rain or shine.