Adventure Arkansas: MomLife At River Valley Fitness In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for Adventure Arkansas, we’re exploring fitness ideas for mothers and their babies. We took the Adventure Subaru to Mom Life Fitness at River Valley Fitness in Fort Smith for a baby stroller class. To fit in with the other moms, I brought Garrett Lewis’ stroller and familiar face, Elmo.

“Mom life is a reason to get out of the house every day,” said Cheryl Stanley, MOMLife Fitness Owner. “It brings a sense of community, it brings a sense of support.”

“We show different modifications for every stage of motherhood; we’re going to show level 1, level 2, and level 3 and you choose your level,” said Stanley. “Everyone is at a different level, so we understand that and it’s in the judgement free zone.” “Some people come just to socialize, you can take it to whatever level of fitness you want it to be.”

The class not only is mommy friendly, it is baby friendly too.

Everything involves the infants so that both mother and child have a great time.

“It is a workout for moms, without feeling the mom guilt with having to leave your baby somewhere so you can go to a gym and workout,” said Stanley.

Working out with the babies and strollers Where You Live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

MOMLife Fitness

To follow MOMLife Fitness on social, click here!

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru